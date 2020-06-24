LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions set a theatrical release date for Thor Freudenthal’s “Words on the Bathroom Walls,” which is based on Julia Walton’s YA novel. The two companies worked together to release the 2019 Oscar-winning film “Judy,” and the Sundance Film Festival hit “The Glorias,” which is due out in September. The film will be released on August 7, 2020 and stars Charlie Plummer and Taylor Russell, with Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devin Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, and Walton Goggins.

The official description reads, “Words on Bathroom Walls tells the story of Adam (Charlie Plummer), who appears to be your typical young adult – a little unkempt with raging hormones and excited about a future pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year, Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness that he keeps secret at his new school. Living in constant fear of being exposed, Adam finds a soulful, comforting connection in Maya (Taylor Russell), an outspoken and fiercely intelligent girl who inspires him to open his heart and not be defined by his condition. With the love and support of his newfound romance and family, Adam is hopeful for the very first time that he can see the light and triumph over the challenges that lie ahead.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

Thor Freudenthal directed the movie, working from a script by Nick Naveda based on Julia Walton’s novel of the same name. Produced by Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon and Thor Freudenthal, the executive producers are Jennifer Monroe, Scott Holroyd, Alison Semenza King, Michael Glassman, Alexander Pall, Andrew Taggart, Adam Alpert, and Dan Marcus. The original score was composed by The Chainsmokers and Andrew Hollander.

LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon commented, “We are extremely proud to be telling this timely story about finding connectedness in the people who lift us up and accept us for who we are. We love this movie, beautifully adapted from Julia Walton’s YA novel, with magnetic chemistry between Charlie Plummer and Taylor Russell that will be remembered for years to come. We were thrilled to have The Chainsmokers come on board after they connected with the story, and their original score brings a deeply personal and elevated touch. We shared the finished film with our friends at Roadside Attractions to see if it was time to get back to business. We both agreed it was and have committed to the August 7th release date!”

Roadside Attractions’ Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff added, “It’s an emotional film that appeals to the YA audience. And that audience is the demo that will return first to theatres. So, when LD Entertainment came to us to discuss releasing the film theatrically in less than two months’ time, we were up for the challenge. Under the right conditions, moviegoers have indicated their desire to return to the theatres in July. Exhibition has listened and committed the resources to ensure a safe experience. At this specific point in time, we have hit the Trifecta — a great film, a great partnership and great industry indicators. No one can predict the future, but we are all-in to make it a success in this current environment.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.