ViacomCBS is partnering with Miramax to co-produce “The Turkish Detective,” a detective series set in modern-day Istanbul based on the CWA Silver Dagger Winning 21-novel series titled The Cetin Ikmen Crime Novels by Barbara Nadel. The deal marks the first co-production between VIS and Miramax, the global film and television studio that is jointly owned by beIN Media Group and ViacomCBS, which acquired a stake in December 2019.

The description reads, “The Turkish Detective is based on the 21 novels series and depicts the lead character Inspector Cetin Ikmen and his partner Mehmet Suleyman solving crimes and experiencing euphoric highs and tragic lows. Each crime story in the series is heavily rooted in the rich and varied culture and history of Istanbul and set against the vibrant, dazzling and frenzied world of modern-day Turkey.”

Jill Offman will serve as executive producer. This will be her first project since leaving her role as Executive Vice President of VIS UK in May.

According to the company, production will begin in Spring 2021 in Istanbul. Each episode will be 60-minutes, and the series will be developed as a global product that will be sold to a third-party. VIS continues to see success with its global content sales, which have spanned all genres and included original productions, co-productions and format sales for local adaptations.

“Miramax has a longstanding reputation for award-winning, creative productions. By partnering with Miramax to produce The Turkish Detective, VIS will continue to deliver on its commitment to create the best content for all platforms around the world,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, President, Studios & Streaming, ViacomCBS Networks International.

“Barbara Nadel is a terrific writer, and her page-turning novels combine beautifully honed storytelling that is at once captivating, colorful and imbued with a distinctly authentic sense of place,” added Marc Helwig, Head of Worldwide Television at Miramax. “I am thrilled that we are partnering with VIS to bring this hugely successful series to a global audience.”

The series was announced at the MIPCOM market in Cannes last year as part of a larger announcement surrounding ViacomCBS International Studios UK’s move into scripted development.

