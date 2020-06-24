Apple gave attendees of this year’s WWDC a first look at the new series “Foundation,” based on the award-winning Isaac Asimov novel series of the same name. “Foundation” stars SAG Award winner and Emmy nominee Jared Harris as Hari Seldon; Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal; Leah Harvey as Salvor; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn.

In the teaser trailer, showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer unveils a glimpse into the making of the epic saga, which chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you still have time to jump into the series. You can find the novel right here on Amazon.

“Foundation” is executive produced by Robyn Asimov, David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross. The series is produced for Apple by Skydance Television.

“Foundation” will debut exclusively on Apple TV+.

Earlier this week, AppleTV announced that it had acquired the rights to “Sharper,” starring and produced by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore. “Sharper” follows a con artist, played by Moore, set in the world of Manhattan’s billionaire echelon.

Apple stated that Moore will produce “Sharper” with Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood, Alessandro Tanaka and Erik Feig of Picturestart. Gatewood and Tanaka will write the script for the film. A24 will serve as the studio, with Picturestart attached as the production company.

Apple and A24’s are also teaming up to release “On The Rocks” from Sofia Coppola, starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, and “The Sky is Everywhere.” Apple will also soon premiere “Greyhound,” starring Tom Hanks, on July 10th; and Sundance 2020 Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary, “Boys State,” with A24 as the distribution partner on the film.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.