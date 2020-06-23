Netflix released the first trailer for “Over the Moon,” an animated film slated to release on the platform in Fall 2020. Oscar-Winning Filmmaker & Animator Glen Keane directed the movie, which was produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou.The voice cast includes Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Artt Butler, and Sandra Oh.

The official description reads, “Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination.”

Netflix’s upcoming children’s slate also includes a reboot of “The Baby-Sitters Club” which is scheduled to premiere on July 3rd. The new series is based on the best-selling book series, which follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. The cast also includes Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein.

Ann M. Martin, the series author and producer on the new series, was the first to conceive the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they conceived and bonded through the friendships they forged. The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert as showrunner and Lucia Aniello as executive producer and director.

