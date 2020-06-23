The Peacock streaming service will be available to stream on Google platforms like Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in devices on July 15th. Peacock will also offer a free tier for those users with more than 7,500 hours of movies and shows with a mix of live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality, and late night.

The paid tier, Peacock Premium, offers viewers 15,000 hours of content, and Android and Android TV users will receive complimentary access to Peacock Premium until October 15th. Once a user’s promotion concludes, Peacock Premium will be available for $4.99 per month on Android and Android TV via Google Play in-app purchase. Viewers may also upgrade to an ad-free tier for an additional $5.00 per month.

“Given Google’s extensive customer reach, millions of people will be able to start streaming Peacock on their preferred platform or device this July,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock. “We’ve made Peacock free to our distribution partners, including Google, because we want people everywhere to stream Peacock, and the Peacock Premium promotion demonstrates our commitment to providing incredible value for our mutual customers.”

“As millions of our viewers have already seen the massive benefit of having Peacock available to them these past few months, we look forward to leveraging the unprecedented reach of Google’s platforms and devices, to provide Peacock to even more fans on July 15,” said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. “Google continues to be a terrific partner as we aim to deliver NBCUniversal’s world-class content across all of their platforms and devices.”

Peacock’s original lineup includes series like “Brave New World,” “The Capture,” “Intelligence,” and “Lost Speedways,” as well as the sports documentary “In Deep with Ryan Lochte.” You can also stream the entire full-length film “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” and viewers get access to current season programming from NBC and Telemundo. In April, Peacock’s early preview rolled out to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost.

