Netflix shared a first look at the “Unsolved Mysteries” reboot, which is slated to premiere on the platform on July 1st. The show comes from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Netflix’s hit “Stranger Things.”

The official description reads, “Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery.”

Netflix ordered 12 episodes for the show’s first season, and Terry Dunn Meurer serves as Co-Creator, Showrunner, and Executive Producer on the project. The other Co-Creator is John Cosgrove, who is also serving an Executive Producer. Shawn Levy and Josh Barry will also be Executive Producers, with Robert Wise serving as Co-Executive Producer and Showrunner.

The original Unsolved Mysteries ran for 11 seasons and contained over 260 episodes chronicling over 1,000 stories. The show received six Emmy nominations. Netflix stated that the new version will still maintain the “chilling feeling” viewers loved from the original, while also telling the stories through the lens of a premium Netflix documentary series. According to the platform, each episode will focus on one mystery and will once again look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding cases.

Netflix released the trailer on social media on Tuesday morning. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “The original creators of Unsolved Mysteries and the Producers of Stranger Things invite you to solve new mysteries. Follow the clues. Solve the cases.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.