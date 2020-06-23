It was announced today that iHeartRadio will co-produce a slate of companion podcasts for HBO Max’s upcoming catalog of original and legacy shows. The first podcasts to debut will include companion podcasts for the comedy-thriller series “Search Party,” created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter, and the sci-fi drama “Raised by Wolves,” directed and executive produced by Ridley Scott. These podcasts, along with the entire slate of co-produced companion podcasts, will be available on HBO Max, iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

According to the announcement, the new slate of companion podcasts will play as standalone productions, but will often center around and help promote HBO Max programming. As part of the deal, iHeartMedia will also get a first-look priority to produce HBO Max companion podcasts during the term of the agreement.

“We look forward to working with iHeartMedia as we continue to find new ways to break ground and create opportunities for our storytellers to do what they do best,” said Kevin Reilly, President, TBS, TNT, and truTV and Chief Content Officer, HBO Max. “Today’s streaming fans are hungry for more content the second they finish an episode of their favorite shows, and podcasts are a great way to keep those fans engaged while also giving our roster of creative talent additional tools to extend the worlds of their shows and stories.”

“We’re beyond thrilled to forge this new partnership with WarnerMedia Entertainment to create an exciting slate of companion podcasts based on the incredible content coming to HBO Max,” said Conal Byrne, President, iHeartPodcast Network. “WarnerMedia Entertainment’s networks and brands have long been a marvel in the entertainment industry, and we’re ecstatic for the opportunity to be a part of their legendary storytelling and to bring this trove of new content to the iHeartPodcast Network.”

If you’re new to shows, “Search Party” follows a group of privileged, self-absorbed twenty-somethings whose search for a long-lost missing friend leads them down a dark and shocking path of no return. The first two seasons of the show are currently available on HBO Max and all episodes of Season 3 will debut on the streamer on June 25.

“Raised by Wolves” centers around two androids, Father and Mother, tasked with raising human children on a mysterious new planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

