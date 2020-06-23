Netflix is giving “Lucifer” one last season of deviant adventures. The show’s social media accounts confirmed a Season 6 renewal for the series on Tuesday morning, but sadly, it will be the last season. The series told fans on Twitter, “The devil made us do it. #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final.” This is the second time that fans are getting a FINAL season, as the show was canceled at FOX before being saved by Netflix.

“Lucifer” is having a busy week, having just announced its Season 5 premiere date on Monday morning. If you are a fan of the series, you can set a reminder to catch the new episodes on August 21st. Netflix stopped short of announcing a release window for the sixth and final season of the show but more information and teases will be released over the next year.

Netflix’s description for the show reads, “Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD punish criminals.

Other shows on Netflix worth binging include “The Politician: Season 2” with Ben Platt, Judith Light, Bette Midler, and Gwyneth Paltrow, “The Order: Season 2,” and “The Woods.” You might want to keep “Feel the Beat,” “Girls from Ipanema,” “Disclosure,” and the “Wasp Network” with Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez, Gaël Garcia Bernal, Ana De Armas, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Wagner Moura on your radar. If you’re in the mood for more supernatural action, you can look for “Warrior Nun” and “Cursed” with Katherine Langford, Sebastian Armesto, Lily Newmark, Bella Dayne, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

If you missed the Season 5 announcement date trailer, which is filled with clips of the sexiest moments from Seasons 1-4, you can watch that trailer ahead of the premiere. You can catch up on the first four seasons on Netflix if you’re looking for something new to stream.

