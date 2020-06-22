FOX is betting on a strong first season of “The Great North” and renewed the series ahead of its first episode. The all-new animated comedy comes from “Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard, and is created, written and executive-produced by fellow “Bob’s Burgers” writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, and writer Minty Lewis. The cast includes Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Megan Mullally, Dulcé Sloan, and special guest Alanis Morissette.

“Wendy, Lizzie, Minty and Loren delivered a show that embodies our animation brand so strongly, they left us no choice but to give this stellar series an early renewal ahead of its midseason debut,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment. “Of course, we’d also like to thank our friends at 20th, who continue to be tremendous partners.”

The show’s description reads, “The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef (Nick Offerman), does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, Wolf, (Will Forte) and his fiancé, Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan), her middle brother, Ham (Paul Rust), and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, Moon (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette (guest-voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Bento Box Entertainment serves as the animation studio on the series. FOX hasn’t released a trailer yet for the series, but more clips and teasers will be released over the next year.

