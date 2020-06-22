Netflix is sweeping the leg and becoming the new home to “Cobra Kai,” the continuation of the iconic “The Karate Kid” film franchise. The series stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, both reprising their roles. According to the announcement, the first two seasons of Sony Pictures Television’s “Cobra Kai” will premiere on Netflix this year, with an all-new third season to follow in the future.

The description reads, “Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.”

The series was named 2018’s Best Drama by Rotten Tomatoes, earning a rare 100% Fresh rating for its first season. It has received two Emmy nominations. “Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. The trio conceived of this new Karate Kid storyline that picks-up decades after the original film ends.

In a joint statement, the executive producers said, “Making Cobra Kai has been a dream come true for us since day one. We are thankful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our partners at Sony for finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series, but also explore opportunities to further expand The Karate Kid universe. We are beyond excited to join our new partners at Netflix and look forward to the show reaching the massive global audience who loves this franchise as much as we do.”

James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Macchio and Zabka serving as co-executive producers.

