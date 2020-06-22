Activision announced a sequel to the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy called “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.” The new game features the same spins and jumps that fans loved in the original games, as well as new worlds, allies, boss battles, and powerful new Quantum Masks that must be united to restore order to the multiverse. “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time” will be available on PS4 and Xbox One on October 2, 2020.

The description reads, “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is not a remaster, but the first original entry in the Crash franchise in more than 10 years. To celebrate, Toys for Bob is excited to introduce a fresh art style for Crash to fans that maintains the zany spirit of the franchise while also breathing new personality and charm into it. Rewinding time back to the end of Crash Bandicoot: Warped, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time picks up after Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy and Uka Uka were last stranded on a distant planet. After decades of fruitless attempts, the trio finally make their escape, ripping an Evil-Scientist-sized hole in the fabric of space-time in the process. Now all that stands between them and total dominion over the multiverse are two fuzzy marsupials from N. Sanity Island.”

“Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time stands on the shoulders of the core precision gameplay we all fell in love with in the ‘90s,” said Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head at Toys for Bob. “This epic new adventure spans space and time, introducing new ways to platform that both long-time fans and new players alike will enjoy mastering. Get ready to fall in love with the mutant marsupials all over again!”

The developers added, “Throughout this adventure, players will uncover four Quantum Masks, the guardians of space and time, that will give them the ability to bend the rules of reality and gain advanced ways to conquer dangerous obstacles. Today we’re revealing the Time Mask, which slows everything down, and the Gravity Mask, enabling bandicoots to platform upside down. Fans will see an evolution of the Crash they know and love, equipped with advanced gameplay mechanics like wall running, rail grinding and rope swinging. They’ll be able to play as Crash or Coco on their journey to save the multiverse, and new playable characters, including the fiendish Neo Cortex, will also emerge to provide an alternative perspective on our hero bandicoots’ quest to defeat their nefarious nemeses.”

“Our teams have delivered two awesome remastered Crash Bandicoot experiences and the community passion for the series continues to be incredible. Now it is time to turn the page and give players something entirely new,” said Rob Kostich, President at Activision. “Loyal fans have been patiently waiting to see the journey continue for their favorite marsupial, and we’re giving players the completely new experience they deserve with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.”

