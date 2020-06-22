Apple picked up Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka’s feature screenplay “Sharper,” starring and produced by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore. “Sharper” follows a con artist, played by Moore, set in the world of Manhattan’s billionaire echelon.

According to the announcement, Moore will produce “Sharper” with Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood, Alessandro Tanaka, and Erik Feig of Picturestart. Gatewood and Tanaka will write the script for the film, and A24 will serve as the studio. Picturestart is attached as the production company.

“Sharper” is Moore’s second project with Apple, her first project was the limited series “Lisey’s Story,” a thriller from writer Stephen King and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television, in which Moore will star and executive produce. That movie will also premiere exclusively on Apple TV+.

In addition to “Sharper,” Apple and A24’s feature film partnership includes the highly-anticipated “On The Rocks” from Sofia Coppola, starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, and “The Sky is Everywhere.” Apple will also soon premiere the Sundance 2020 Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary, “Boys State,” with A24 as the distribution partner on the film.

AppleTV+ subscribers can also see “Greyhound” next month, starring and written by Tom Hanks. That project is expect to launch on July 10th and also features Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue. In the film, Tom Hanks stars as a longtime Navy veteran who, as a first-time captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during World War II.

The description reads, “For five days with no air cover, the captain and his small force of three escort ships must make their way through an area of the ocean known as “the Black Pit,” battling Nazi U-boats while protecting their invaluable ships and soldiers. “Greyhound” is inspired by events during the Battle of the Atlantic, which took place in the earliest months of America’s alliance with Great Britain and the Allied Forces.”

