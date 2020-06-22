Netflix set a premiere date for “Lucifer: Season 5,” which will now launch on the platform on August 21st. The video streaming service announced the date with a “Lucifer’s Sexiest Moments” promotional trailer on social media, telling fans, “And now, for your viewing enjoyment, we present 66.6 seconds of Lucifer’s hottest, sexiest, most downright devilish moments. Be sure to watch all the way through.”

Fans have been waiting a long time for the fifth season; the fourth season premiered back in May 2019. Netflix picked up the series after it was canceled on FOX in May 2018. The show was saved after fans demanded new episodes on social media, around the same time that FOX shut down “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which moved to NBC. Since then, both shows have done very well on their new platforms, all while FOX sticks with “Last Man Standing.”

Netflix’s description for “Lucifer” reads, “Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD punish criminals.

Other shows on Netflix worth binging include “The Politician: Season 2” with Ben Platt, Judith Light, Bette Midler, and Gwyneth Paltrow, “The Order: Season 2,” and “The Woods.” You might want to keep “Feel the Beat,” “Girls from Ipanema,” “Disclosure,” and the “Wasp Network” with Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez, Gaël Garcia Bernal, Ana De Armas, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Wagner Moura on your radar. If you’re in the mood for more supernatural action, you can look for “Warrior Nun” and “Cursed” with Katherine Langford, Sebastian Armesto, Lily Newmark, Bella Dayne, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

The announcement trailer is just clips of the sexiest moments from “Lucifer” Seasons 1-4, which you can stream on Netflix if you need to catch up before the Season 5 premiere date.



