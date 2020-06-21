CD Projekt Red’s “Cyberpunk 2077” is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2020, which makes its delays so much harder to bear. The RPG was slated to release back in April 2020, but the team announced that it would have to delay the release to September 17th to polish the title. Now it’s June, and CD Projekt Red warned fans that the game won’t be ready for the September deadline and that they will now have to wait until November 19th.

In a social media post, the development team stated, “At the same time, we are fully aware that making such a decision costs us your trust and trading trust for additional time is one of the hardest decisions a game developer can make. And despite we think it’s the right decision for the game, we’d still like to apologize for making you wait longer.”

To be fair, this isn’t exactly a normal year in development. During the extended window CD Projekt Red’s team has been living in the same self-isolating health crisis as the rest of us.

The developers went on to say, “At the time we are writing these words, Cyberpunk 2077 is finished both content and gameplay-wise. The quests, the cutscenes, the skills and items; all the adventures Night City has to offer – it’s all there.”

Most of the world is still self-isolating and salivating for more content to consume, so the wait won’t be easy for players that were excited to dive into the world of Night City. The positive spin is that the game is still set to release in 2020, which is more than we can say for most of the yera’s expected blockbusters, and the most recent delay only adds two extra months.

You always have “The Witcher” series to keep you busy, and those locations in the waters of Skellige won’t uncover themselves.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.