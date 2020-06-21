The upcoming prequel “The King’s Man” is back on the box office schedule and slated to release on September 18, 2020. The movie was initially set to release at the start of the year but was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. The film features Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

The description reads, “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.”

Matthew Vaughn directed “The King’s Man,” which is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. Vaughn also serves as a producer on the film, along with David Reid and Adam Bohling.

Vaughn also directed “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and the sequel “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” The original “Kingsman: The Secret Service” released in 2015 and featured Sophie Cookson, Sofia Boutella, Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Caine, and Taron Egerton. The action adventurer was an instant hit in theaters, opening behind “Fifty Shades of Grey” with a $36M weekend before grossing over $414M worldwide. The follow-up film released in 2017 and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” opened at the top of the box office with a $39M debut before going on to make over $410M globally. The second installment brought back Taron Egerton, Sophie Cookson, and Colin Firth, and introduced Pedro Pascal, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, and Jeff Bridges to the story.

Fans of the franchise can watch the new trailer below, which features the updated release date. The fall release date gives you plenty of time to re-watch the first two films and familiarize yourself with the story.

New releases are just around the corner, but theaters across the country should still be following social distancing guidelines. You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.