The third season of “Dark” is almost here, and Netflix’s latest video teases the closing moments as we head into the premiere. The new season is slated to release on Netflix on June 27th, and Netflix’s new “Trilogy” trailer teases the interconnected and time-bending story.

Netflix’s description for the third season of “Dark” reads, “In the third and final season, DARK reaches its mind-bending conclusion, moving beyond the concept of space and time. Upon arrival in a new world, Jonas tries to make sense of what this rendition of Winden means for his own fate, while the ones left behind in the other world are left on a quest to break the loop that now not only bends time but also space. Two worlds. Light and dark. And in the center a tragic love story of epic proportions.”

You can binge through the first two seasons on Netflix if you need to catch up before the premiere. The show’s description adds, “Dark is a family saga with a supernatural twist, is set in a German town in present day where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families. In ten, hour-long episodes, the story takes on a supernatural twist that ties back to the same town in 1986.”

Netflix subscribers have a lot of options to stream over the next two months. If you are looking for something new, you have “The Politician: Season 2” with Ben Platt, Judith Light, Bette Midler, and Gwyneth Paltrow, “The Order: Season 2,” and “The Woods.” You might want to keep “Feel the Beat,” “Girls from Ipanema,” “Disclosure,” and the “Wasp Network” with Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez, Gaël Garcia Bernal, Ana De Armas, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Wagner Moura on your radar. If you’re in the mood for more supernatural action, you can look for “Warrior Nun.”

The video’s YouTube description adds, “The mind bending saga is coming to an end. Are you ready to have your biggest questions answered? DARK Season 3. June 27th – only on Netflix”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.