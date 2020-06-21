AMC and BBC Two announced this week that Ben Whishaw will star in the new series “This is Going to Hurt,” produced by global content company SISTER in association with Terrible Productions. The series is based on Adam Kay’s award-winning international multi-million selling memoir of the same name. According to the announcement, Whishaw will play the screen version of Adam in the series, which has been adapted by creator Kay himself. AMC is on board as co-producer and director Lucy Forbes is confirmed as the series lead director. The international distribution will be handled by BBC Studios.

AMC didn’t announce a premiere date for the new series, which gives you time to read the original work before seeing the adaptation. You can find the novel This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident right here on Amazon.

The description reads, “Kay’s diaries, scribbled in secret after endless days, sleepless nights and missed weekends, tell the unvarnished truth of life as a doctor working in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Whishaw is set to play the fictional version of Adam, who we find wending his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy – junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities. The series sees Adam clinging to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work: the 97-hour weeks, the life and death decisions, and all the while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than him.”

AMC added that the series is “a show about trying to be a good doctor in a system which can sometimes feel like it’s working against you.”

The network added, “Like the book, the series will depict life on and off the hospital ward with frank and often shocking honesty. The series rejoices in the highs, while pulling no punches in its depiction of the gut-wrenching lows, and celebrates the everyday superstars of the health service who keep our hospitals running.”

Ben Whishaw said, “I am proud to join this exciting adaptation of Adam Kay’s terrific book This is Going to Hurt based on his experiences working in the NHS. It’s an honest, hilarious, heart-breaking look at the great institution and the army of unsung heroes who work there under the most stressful conditions. The Covid-19 crisis has now shed even more light on their great work and underlines the necessity to support the NHS and its workers. I look forward to telling this story with director Lucy Forbes and the great team at SISTER to bring Adam’s words to life and I am really grateful to be a part of it.”

Lucy Forbes added, “This hilarious and heart-breaking view of the NHS, that we have so long taken for granted, feels more relevant than ever – and what better person to play Adam than the wonderful Whishaw! So looking forward to working with Ben, and the SISTER team to bring Adam Kay’s painfully funny book to life.”

Creator and writer Adam Kay said, “Ben is quite simply one of the finest actors our country has ever produced and a bona fide national treasure. There’s simply no one who could do a better job of playing (a much more handsome version of) me. Best still, I now have an answer to the standard dinner party question: “Who would play you in the story of your life?”

Created, written and executive produced by Adam Kay, “This is Going to Hurt” is Commissioned by Piers Wenger, and is executive produced by Naomi de Pear, Jane Featherstone, James Farrell, Mona Qureshi, Kristin Jones, and Dan McDermott. The series is produced by Holly Pullinger with Lucy Forbes directing the first four episodes. Dan Isaacs and Phil Sequeira brokered the deal with AMC for the U.S. and Canada and will distribute internationally.

