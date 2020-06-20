Comcast will continue to offer free access to its 1.5M public Xfinity WiFi hotspots to anyone who needs them, including non-customers, through the end of 2020. The program is being extended as many cities and towns across America struggle to remain online and connected during the ongoing health crisis.

A few states are starting to roll-back protections and open up more businesses and public areas. We should also mention that some of these states and townships are seeing a rise in cases of COVID-19, so you should stay vigilant in protecting yourself and others. While the health crisis continues, American’s across the country are relying on an internet connection more than ever before, using WiFi spots and home internet connections for education, news, entertainment, and telecommunication. Many citizens rely on public WiFi spots to stay connected to their friends and family, and free access to WiFi can keep costs down in low-income households or assist neighborhoods with slow internet connections.

Comcast also announced that the company extended an offer for 60 days of free home Internet access for new eligible Internet Essentials customers, to help provide additional support to students and families in need through the end of the year. Comcast also stated that the company “will also continue to waive the requirement that those customers not have a past due balance with Comcast to qualify for the free offer. “

“We saw a huge jump in usage after we opened up our public hotspots, and we’re excited to keep them open through the end of the year as the nation begins taking steps to reopen,” said Dana Strong, President of Xfinity Consumer Services. “We’re pleased to see so many families and individuals take advantage of our 60 days of free home Internet through Internet Essentials, and the free access to public Xfinity WiFi hotspots to get online during this time when connectivity is so important.”

According to the company, hundreds of thousands of non-Xfinity customers have taken advantage of the WiFi spots, and overall usage by consumers has skyrocketed since the start of the health crisis. Comcast als stated that its public WiFi network is the largest of its kind in the nation, and three times larger than that of any other provider. You can see the coverage map and locations of these services at xfinity.com/wifi.

