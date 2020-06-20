The IMAX Corporation announced that several popular documentary films will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. this summer. The slate is starting off with “A Beautiful Planet” and “Pandas,” and at least 16 IMAX documentaries will debut on Hulu over the next several weeks and months. The documentaries stretch across four decades, and will be available for subscribers and their families throughout the summer.

“With people at home there is an immense and growing desire for discovery, particularly for students, families and children. For years IMAX has helped share the power of the natural world and the potential of human existence, and now, together with Hulu, we can bring those incredible, enlightening experiences to millions more,” said Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment.

The first IMAX film “Tiger Child” debuted at Expo ’70 in Osaka, Japan. Since then, documentaries using IMAX technology have been nominated for Academy Awards, and have featured narrations from stars like Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kristen Bell. The next documentary film from IMAX will be “Asteroid Hunters,” narrated by Daisy Ridley.

You can preview the list of IMAX documentary films that have already been confirmed. (As detailed by the IMAX Corporation)

“A Beautiful Planet” (2016) Available now on Hulu

A Beautiful Planet is a breathtaking portrait of Earth from space. Made in cooperation with NASA, the film features stunning footage of our magnificent blue planet — and the effects humanity has had on it over time — captured by the astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Narrated by Jennifer Lawrence and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Toni Myers, A Beautiful Planet presents an awe-inspiring glimpse of Earth and a hopeful look into the future of humanity.

“Pandas: An IMAX Original Film” (2018) Available now on Hulu

Join narrator Kristen Bell in Pandas, a heartwarming story about the adventures of Qian Qian, a captive-born giant panda cub who’s destined for life in the wild. A cross-cultural collaboration brings American and Chinese scientists together for an adorable experience that will delight the entire family.

“Superpower Dogs” (2019) Coming to Hulu in 2020

Join an immersive adventure to experience the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world’s most remarkable dogs. As we discover the astonishing science behind their amazing abilities, we’ll never look at our best friends the same way again! Narrated by Chris Evans.

“Destiny in Space” (1994) Available now on Hulu

Destiny in Space offers an exciting glimpse into the future of space exploration. Featuring images of the space shuttle in orbit around the Earth and thrilling flyovers of Mars and Venus, the film focuses on the dramatic partnership of humans and robots working in space. Witness rare views of the shuttle, in its entirety, orbiting 200 miles above Earth. Join the astronauts as they maintain the Spacelab and work outside the shuttle in the hazardous vacuum of space, performing a spectacularly successful servicing mission of the Hubble Space Telescope.

“Fires of Kuwait” (1992) Available now on Hulu

Fires of Kuwait is an eloquent visual testimony to the remarkable resourcefulness and heroism of the men and women who extinguished and controlled over 600 burning and gushing oil wells sabotaged by retreating Iraqi troops in the aftermath of the Gulf War. Following teams as they attack and extinguish oil well fires using different techniques, the film takes you to the very center of blazing fields of oil fires, shoulder-to-shoulder with the firefighters. Nominated for an Academy Award – Best Documentary, 1992.

“Galapagos” (1999) Available now on Hulu

Journey with marine biologist Dr. Carole Baldwin on an adventure to the famed Galapagos Islands. Galapagos delves deep into the largely unknown waters surrounding the volcanic archipelago to explore the natural wonders of a realm that is truly a living natural science laboratory.

“Hail Columbia!” (1982) Coming to Hulu June 2020

Experience one of humankind’s crowning achievements — the inaugural voyage of the world’s first space shuttle. Hail Columbia! goes behind the scenes with astronauts John Young and Robert Crippen as they prepare for their historic launch of the shuttle Columbia. Witness the thunderous liftoff, the breathtaking flight itself and the dramatic re-entry and landing.

“Into the Deep” (1994) Available now on Hulu

Into the Deep takes you on a spectacular exploration of the undersea world. The film captures unique marine life and magnificent underwater vistas. Dive under the sea to the kelp forests off the southern coast of California and discover a living, breathing kaleidoscope.

“Journey to the South Pacific” (2013) Available now on Hulu

Narrated by Cate Blanchett, Journey to the South Pacific will take audiences on a breathtaking adventure to the lush tropical islands of remote West Papua, where life flourishes above and below the sea. Home to more than 2,000 species of sea life, this exotic locale features the most diverse marine ecosystem on earth. Encounter whale sharks, sea turtles, manta rays and other iconic creatures of the sea.

“Space Station” (2002) Available now on Hulu

Travel 220 miles above Earth at 17,500 mph to experience the greatest engineering feat since landing a man on the Moon. Space Station is the story of a unique partnership of 16 nations building a laboratory in outer space — a permanent facility for the study of the effects of long-duration exposure to zero gravity and the necessary first step towards the global co-operative effort needed if man is to someday set foot on Mars. Narrated by Tom Cruise.

“Survival Island” (1995) Available now on Hulu

In the Southern Ocean, South Georgia is a majestic, barren and remote land. Yet in the spring and summer months, this small island plays host to some of the largest concentrations of animals anywhere on Earth. Survival Island is the story of the vast animal cities of penguins, albatrosses, fur seals and elephant seals and the order that lies beneath their seeming chaos. Written and narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

“The Dream is Alive” (1985) Available now on Hulu

You’re invited to a window seat on board the space shuttle and an inside look at the astronauts living in space. Shot by 14 NASA astronauts on three shuttle missions, The Dream Is Alive includes footage of launches and landings, satellite capture and repairs and space walks. Experience the sensation of weightlessness and the splendor of Earth from 250 miles up.

“T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous” (1998) Available now on Hulu

Follow a paleontologist’s daughter on a wondrous pre-historic adventure as she is magically transported back through 65 million years to the Cretaceous Period. As she encounters the 20-foot tall, 15-ton Tyrannosaurus Rex, discover how these incredibly majestic and fierce animals lived during a time that is almost impossible for us to imagine.

“China: The Panda Adventure” (2001) Coming to Hulu July 2020

China: The Panda Adventure is the true story of Ruth Harkness, a fiercely independent woman who travels to the mysterious forests of China to follow in her late husband’s footsteps and achieve his dream of bringing the first live giant panda to America. Starring Maria Bello, the film features spectacular images of China and giant pandas and delivers a story of hope, courage and triumph of the human spirit.

“Horses: The Story of Equus” (2002) Coming to Hulu July 2020

Horses: The Story of Equus is the story of three horses born on the same day whose lives take very different paths. One becomes a racehorse where his overwhelming instinct to run is highly valued. The second is trained as a stunt horse where his capacity for learning and individual nature triumph. The third horse joins the herds in the wild. Undisturbed by human contact, this horse reverts to natural herd behavior, offering insight into a horse’s nature prior to domestication.

“The Secret of Life on Earth” (1996) Coming to Hulu July 2020

Discover the interdependence between plants and animals and the key developments that made possible the web of life – since evolved and now endangered. Brilliant use of micro, macro and time-lapse photography delivers stunning close-ups of special relationships between plants and animals: barnacles feeding, microscopic plankton, tiny grasses flowering and pollinators at work.

