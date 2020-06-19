The hit animated series “Solar Opposites” is coming back for at least two more seasons on Hulu. The video streaming service released a two-season renewal announcement trailer on YouTube, letting fans know that a lot of new episodes are taking over Earth.

The series was co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer’s assistant on Rick & Morty), which is why it may seem very familiar if you are a fan of Rick or Morty and their wild space adventures. The animated style almost makes the show feel like an episode of Interdimensional Cable, in the best way possible.

If you’re new to the series, Hulu’s description reads, “Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.”

The animated series was an instant hit on Hulu when it launched earlier this year. “Solar Opposites” became the most-watched Hulu Original comedy premiere, and the #1 SVOD title on the service shortly after its premeire. A week after its debut, “Solar Opposites” was the #2 most-watched title on Hulu throughout the entire 7-day week, and was only on the service for two of those days.

Solar Opposites is executive produced by Roiland, McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Hulu released the announcement trailer on social media on Friday afternoon, and the video’s description reads, “From Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty, and Mike McMahan, comes a series about a family of aliens trying to fit in on this human-infested crap-hole of a planet called Earth.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.