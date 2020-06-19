ABC’s new comedy series “United We Fall” is scheduled to premiere with back-to-back episodes on July 15th. The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, and episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. “United We Fall” stars Will Sasso as Bill Ryan, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Jo Rodriguez, Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan, Guillermo Diaz as Chuy Rodriguez and Ella Grace Helton as Emily Ryan.



The description reads, “The profoundly realistic family sitcom follows the trials and tribulations of Jo and Bill, parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day to day as a functioning family. Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family will never hesitate to let our couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs, united against everyone – other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers and especially their kids.”

“United We Fall” joins ABC’s other comedies like “The Conners” and “The Goldbergs,” as well as the Emmy Award-nominated “black-ish” and its spinoff “mixed-ish,” which is about to enter its sophomore season. The show will be a nice companion to “American Housewife,” which stars Katy Mixon; and the new comedy “Call Your Mother,” starring Kyra Sedgwick, which debuts next season.

Julius Sharpe wrote and executive produced the “United We Fall” pilot. Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn are also executive producers. Mark Cendrowski directed the pilot, which was produced by Sony Pictures Television, Exhibit A Film, Julius Sharpe International Petroleum & Writing Inc. and ABC Studios.

ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

