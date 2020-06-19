HBO is offering all nine episodes of the series “Watchmen” for free starting on June 19th through June 21 exclusively on HBO.com and Free On Demand. The free screening is an extension of the network’s content offering highlighting Black experiences, voices and storytellers. The network will also air a marathon of the series on HBO and HBO Latino starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, June 19th.

The “Watchmen” series reunites Damon Lindelof with Regina King, who leads the cast as Angela Abar, who wears two masks; one as a lead detective in The Tulsa Police Force and another as wife and mother of three. The cast also includes Jeremy Irons as the Lord of a Country Estate; Don Johnson as Judd Crawford, Tulsa Chief of Police; Jean Smart as FBI Agent Laurie Blake; Tim Blake Nelson as Detective Looking Glass; Louis Gossett Jr. as Will Reeves; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar; Tom Mison as Mr. Phillips; Frances Fisher as Jane Crawford and Sara Vickers as Ms. Crookshanks. The series also includes Hong Chau as Lady Trieu, the mysterious trillionaire, Andrew Howard, Jacob Ming-Trent, Dylan Schombing and James Wolk.

HBO stated that the other titles available for free sampling on HBO.com starting on June 19 until July 2 include “Being Serena,” “Bessie,” “Whoopi Goldberg presents Moms Mabley,” “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” “United Skates,” “Jerrod Carmicheal’s Home Videos,” “Lil’ Rel Live In Crenshaw,” “The Apollo,” “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency,” “The Shop,” “Treme,” and “True Detective.”

You can browse through the website for the entire list, but a few standout titles are “Baltimore Rising,” “Say Her Name: The Life & Death of Sandra Bland,” “4 Little Girls,” “We Are The Dream,” “Insecure,” “Ballers,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Euphoria,” “The Shop,” “The Wire,” and “We’re Here.”

