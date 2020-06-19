The EA Play Live 2020 event featured the publisher’s lineup of games and expansions. The big titles taking the spotlight this year were “Star Wars: Squadrons,” “Apex Legends,” “Skate,” “The Sims 4,” and several promising indie games. Later this summer, EA Access will be making its way to Steam, which is the first subscription to arrive on the platform. Seven new games will also be releasing on Nintendo Switch over the next 12 months, and “Burnout Paradise: Remastered” will be available tomorrow, June 19th, followed by “Apex Legends” and FIFA 21 in the fall. Cross-play support will be available on “Apex Legends,” “Rocket Arena: and “Star Wars: Squadrons,” joining the already supported “Need for Speed Heat.”

According to EA, “Apex Legends” Season 5 has the highest level of per-play engagement since the game launched. The title is also experiencing the highest daily retention of any season and the largest number of new players since Season 1. “Apex Legends” is launching on Steam and Switch, and will feature cross-play support this fall. Respawn also unveiled that the Lost Treasures Collection Event, which is slated to start on June 23rd. The event features a new mode, limited-time exclusives, and a new Town Takeover — Crypto’s Map Room. Players can see the return of the game’s sniper and shotgun only mode, Armed and Dangerous, with a few twists such as Evo Armor and an all-new piece of loot, Mobile Respawn Beacons.

“The Sims 4” and the game’s post-launch packs are now available to even more players via Steam. The life simulation game has seen more than 2.5M new players join the community in the past two months and has also seen a peak high of nearly 10M playing the game monthly in the past quarter.

EA also detailed the EA Originals label, which will include Final Strike Games’ “Rocket Arena,” Hazelight Studios’ “It Takes Two” and Zoink’s “Lost in Random.”

“Rocket Arena” is an arena shooter where players master the art of the rocket through unique, customizable play styles and fast-paced combat that reinvents classic rockets-only mayhem. Players can experience “Rocket Arena” on July 14, 2020, when the game launches with cross-play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin and Steam.

“It Takes Two,” due out in 2021, is a co-op action-adventure platformer from Hazelight, developer of the critically acclaimed and award-winning “A Way Out.” Zoink’s “Lost in Random” is a gothic fairytale action-adventure with a very modern message. The game is set in a twisted dystopia where uncertainty and chaos are feared. “Lost in Random” releases in 2021 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Origin and Steam.

The big game this year was “Star Wars: Squadrons,” and Motive Studios and Lucasfilm released a gameplay trailer featuring six-minutes of video. The new game is an immersive, first-person space dogfighting experience set in the Star Wars galaxy. The game will feature 5v5 multiplayer dogfights, fleet battles, and an original story set during the final days of the Galactic Empire and the rise of the New Republic after the events of “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.” The new Star Wars game will launch October 2, 2020 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Origin, Steam and the Epic Games Store, and will be playable via Virtual Reality (VR) on PlayStation 4 and PC with cross-play support.

Other announcements include “Madden NFL 21” releasing worldwide August 28, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Origin and Steam, and “FIFA 21” will launch worldwide on October 9, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Origin. The game is also launching on Google Stadia this winter. EA also teased a new “SKATE” game, but the title is still in the early stages, and no release date was announced at this time.

If you missed any of the trailers shown at the event, you can watch the playlist below. There are 11 videos to enjoy, showcasing EA’s upcoming lineup.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.