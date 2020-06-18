HBO Max announced a new agreement for a two-year first-look deal with actress, executive producer, and Academy Award nominee Salma Hayek, founder, and CEO of Ventanarosa. As part of the collaboration, Hayek will first bring projects to HBO Max for potential development. Jose Tamez, President of Ventanarosa, serves as her producing partner and Siobhan Flynn is their Head of Production & Development.

“We are delighted to welcome the exceptionally multitalented powerhouse Salma Hayek and Ventanarosa into the HBO Max family,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “Ventanarosa has a history of bringing the most lively and rich stories to life and we are eager to hear all of the wonderful ideas that will be borne out of this partnership,” added Joey Chavez, executive vice president of original drama, HBO Max.

“We are thrilled to be joining HBO MAX and Warner Media. Their team of passionate, talented and open-minded executives are a great support in our mission to make high quality global television that explores and celebrates diversity and inclusivity,” said Hayek.

Award-winning actress, producer and director Salma Hayek is the CEO and founder of Ventanarosa. Nominated for an Academy Award, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and a BAFTA Award for her leading role in Julie Taymor’s “Frida,” she has also appeared in the award-nominated “Beatriz at Dinner,” “As Luck Would Have It,” “Americano,” and “Lonely Hearts.” Behind the camera, she has won an Emmy for Best Direction of a Family Movie for the TV film “The Maldonado Miracle” and a Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy TV Series for her work as a producer of “Ugly Betty.” Other producing credits include the recently announced Santa Evita at Fox Latin America, Annie Award-nominated film “The Prophet,” Netflix’s “Monarca,” “This Is Cristina,” “Septembers of Shiraz,” and” In the Time of the Butterflies.” Other past acting credits include “The Roads Not Taken,” “Like A Boss,” “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” “How to Be a Latin Lover,” “Tale of Tales,” Emmy winning “30 Rock,” “Americano,” Academy Award-nominated “Across the Universe,” Academy Award-winning “Traffic,” and “Desperado.” Hayek will next appear in “Marvel’s The Eternals,” Lionsgate’s “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” and Amazon’s “Bliss.”

