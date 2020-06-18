TNT is pushing up the release date of “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,” which will now premiere on July 19th with two episodes airing back to back. The show will air one week after “Snowpiercer” airs a two-hour finale on July 12th.

According to the network, the series will roll out as a four-week event with two episodes airing every Sunday starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT through August 9th. “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” stars Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning, Douglas Smith, Matthew Shear, Robert Ray Wisdom, Ted Levine, Melanie Field, and Rosy McEwen.

The show’s description reads, “An unflinching, gripping, turn-of-the-century murder mystery that traverses both New York’s wealthy elite and the struggling underbelly of the city’s “Gilded Age,” The Alienist followed Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), a brilliant and obsessive “alienist” in the controversial new field of treating mental pathologies. In the first season, Dr. Kreizler was relentless in his pursuit of a never-before-seen ritualistic killer murdering young boys. He was joined by newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans) and Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning), an ambitious secretary determined to become the city’s first female police detective.”

The network added, “In The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Sara has opened her own private detective agency and is leading the charge on a brand-new case. She reunites with Dr. Kreizler, the formidable alienist, and John Moore, now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular. Their investigation leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, heading towards a dangerous and elusive killer. As in The Alienist, the series shines a light on the provocative issues of the era – the corruption of institutions, income inequality, yellow press sensationalism, and the role of women in society – themes that still resonate today.”

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, with Anonymous Content’s Rosalie Swedlin, showrunner Stuart Carolan, director David Caffrey, writer Alyson Feltes, Pavlina Hatoupis, Ben Rosenblatt, Eric Roth, and Cary Joji Fukunaga serving as executive producers.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.