JG Quintel, the creator of “Regular Show” has a new animated series launching on HBO Max called “Close Enough,” and the platform released a first look trailer for the new episodes. The show is slated to premiere on HBO Max on July 9th, and the voice cast includes JG Quintel, James Adomian, Danielle Brooks, Kimiko Glenn, Jason Mantzoukas, Jessica DiCicco, and Gabrielle Walsh. “Close Enough” is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

The description calls “Close Enough” a “surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced roommates all living together in LA.” The network added, “They’re navigating that transitional time in your 30s when life is about growing up, but not growing old. It’s about juggling work, kids, and pursuing your dreams, while also avoiding stripper clowns and murderous mannequins. Their life may not be ideal but for now, it’s close enough.”

Fans of the genre should also stream “Adventure Time: Distant Lands,” based on the animated series “Adventure Time” created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto. HBO Max is hosting four specials that explore the unseen corners of the animated world with characters both familiar and brand new. The first of these specials is “BMO,” which follows the lovable little robot on a new adventure. The special “Obsidian” is slated to premiere in 2020, and next year, fans will get to see “Wizard City” and “Together Again.”

Earlier this week, HBO Max announced that the platform had given a greenlight order for the adult animated series “10-Year-Old-Tom.” Creator, producer and writer Steve Dildarian will write and executive produce the series, and TV animation veteran Nick Weidenfeld will executive produce.

