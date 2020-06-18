The animated-feature, “Scoob!” is headed straight to HBO Max. The streaming service announced on Thursday that it will have the U.S. SVOD exclusive premiere of the animated feature film, launching on the streaming platform on June 26th. The film first made its debut in homes via On-Demand platforms while theaters remain closed due to the health crisis, and now tiny “Scoob!” fans can re-watch the movie on HBO’s new platform.

“HBO Max is the perfect home for these ‘meddling kids’ and their dog,’” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV. “SCOOB! tells the backstory of how these beloved friends met and formed Mystery Inc. It’s a perfect addition to our kids and family offering and will sit alongside beloved original Scooby-Doo episodes.”

The first feature-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure, SCOOB! reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

The voice cast includes Will Forte as Scooby-Doo’s best friend, Shaggy; two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon; Jason Isaacs as the infamous Dick Dastardly; Gina Rodriguez as Velma; Zac Efron as Fred; Amanda Seyfried as Daphne; Kiersey Clemons as Falcon Fury pilot Dee Dee Skyes; Ken Jeong as the Falcon Force’s Dynomutt; Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman; and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo.

SCOOB! is directed by Tony Cervone, Annie Award nominee for the feature “Space Jam” and two-time Emmy nominee for his work on “Duck Dodgers.”

