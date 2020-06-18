The Disney Channel set a premiere date for its next Disney Channel Original Movie “Upside-Down Magic,” which is slated to premiere on July 31st. The movie is based on the New York Times bestselling children’s book of the same name, and stars Izabela Rose and Siena Agudon as two best friends as they begin their journey at the Sage Academy for Magical Studies. The movie also features Vicki Lewis, Kyle Howard, Max Torina, Elie Samouhi, and Alison Fernandez. “Upside-Down Magic” will also be available on DisneyNOW beginning August 1st.

The movie’s description reads, “As 13-year-old Nory Boxwood Horace (Rose) and her best friend Reina Carvajal (Agudong) enter the Sage Academy for Magical Studies, Reina’s expert ability to harness the power of fire lands her at the top of her class of Flares, but Nory’s wonky magic and proclivity for turning into herself into a “Dritten”—a half-kitten, half-dragon—lands her in a class for those with upside-down magic, or UDM, led by the wisecracking groundskeeper and “professor” Budd Skriff (Howard). While stern Headmaster Knightslinger (Lewis) believes the UDM’s unconventional powers leave them vulnerable to dangerous and evil “shadow magic,” Nory and her fellow classmates set out to prove that upside-down magic beats right-side up.”

Joe Nussbaum directed “Upside-Down Magic” and serves as executive producer alongside Suzanne Farwell and Susan Cartsonis. Two-time Art Directors Guild Award-winner Bill Boes serves as production designer, Adam Santelli serves as director of photography, and Barbara Somerville serves as costume designer.

With a teleplay by Nick Pustay and Josh Cagan, “Upside-Down Magic” is based on the Scholastic book from bestselling authors Sarah Mlynowski, Lauren Myracle and Emily Jenkins. If you never started the book series, you can find the collection right here on Amazon.

