HBO Max announced a two-year first-look overall deal with showrunner and executive producer Sam Dean. In addition to Dean’s future assignments as showrunner for HBO Max projects, her deal includes first-look rights on all her owned or controlled concepts for her unscripted programming for all platforms. She recently wrapped production as showrunner for the upcoming HBO Max unscripted series “12 Dates of Christmas,” which will debut later this year.

“Sam is an outstanding unscripted storyteller and a top-tier showrunner,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president original non-fiction and kids programming. “After working with Sam on our reality rom-com, 12 Dates of Christmas, it was clear that her ability to tell stories with heart, humor, and a wink to the audience made her a perfect fit for HBO Max. We count ourselves lucky to be in business with a producer of her caliber.”

“I am really looking forward to working with HBO Max; it’s a new and ambitious platform with an unlimited appetite to create fresh and innovative content, yet it also brings with it Warner Media’s history of excellence that has continually kept them at the forefront of creativity and storytelling. It’s a great time to get involved as an unscripted producer. I feel blessed to be joining an incredibly strong and talented team, who I admire greatly and have loved collaborating with on 12 Dates of Christmas. I am excited to get started on new projects,” said Dean.

Sam has produced on internationally renowned formats and franchises across a variety of unscripted genre’s, including social experiments, dating and competition formats. Just prior to joining HBO Max, Sam was an EP at Kinetic Content, where she specialized in show running new formats, such as Netflix’s break out hit “Love Is Blind,” ABC’s “The Taste” and multiple series of “Married and First Sight” and various spin-off shows within that franchise.

