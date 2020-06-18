HBO Max started teasing more footage from Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League,” which is releasing on HBO Max in 2021. The clip gives fans exactly what they want, a brief interaction with the Darkseid character. HBO Max released the clip on Thursday afternoon, but a full-length trailer is expected to release during DC’s Fandome event in August.

If you haven’t been following along, Darkseid is one of the biggest baddies in the DC Universe, and he was originally expected to appear in the “Justice League” film. The character was cut from the movie, and the plot was simplified to focus on Steppenwolf and the formation of the Justice League. This left fans wanting more, and when Snyder indicated that there was a large focus on Darkseid in his original version of the film, fans begged the social media gods to release his version of the movie. Flash-forward to today, and you’re watching a tease of the Snyder cut, with Darkseid being featured in some kind of mural.

The film’s official description reads, “In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.”

The Justice League screenplay is by Chris Terrio, story by Chris Terrio & Zack Snyder, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film’s producers are Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, with executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Jim Rowe, Ben Affleck, Wesley Coller, Curtis Kanemoto, and Chris Terrio.

