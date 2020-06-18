Nickelodeon is rebooting “The Smurfs” for television with a brand-new original CG-animated series based on the iconic property. Under a new deal, Nickelodeon has licensed the global rights to The Smurfs to create a new adventure that follows Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy and the others. The series is slated to debut in 2021 in the U.S., followed by Nickelodeon channels internationally.

“The Smurfs is an iconic global franchise that has resonated with audiences for decades,” said Pam Kaufman, President, ViacomCBS Consumer Products. “By partnering with LAFIG, we are able to join our creative forces to bring an all-new line of consumer products across multiple categories to consumers, along with a fresh and original animated series.”

“The Smurfs have entertained generations of kids and families globally, and we are thrilled to bring these identifiable characters, their stories and universal themes of cooperation, sharing and caring for their community to Nickelodeon,” said Layla Lewis, Senior Vice President, Global Acquisitions and Content Partnerships.

“I am extremely proud and happy to have Nickelodeon and its fantastic team to represent our Smurf brand both for the broadcast of our beautiful New TV series and as an agent. We are making history again more than 40 years after the global success of the first TV series of the Smurfs, which is broadcast in more than 100 countries still today! I am convinced that we could not have found a better partner to smurf our beautiful blue planet,” said Véronique Culliford, Founder & President of IMPS/LAFIG.

The Smurfs will be overseen by Layla Lewis, Senior Vice President, Global Acquisitions and Content Partnerships and Dana Cluverius, Senior Vice President, Current Series Animation.

The Smurfs will join Nickelodeon’s growing portfolio of influential properties that already includes SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Blue’s Clues & You!, the first-ever SpongeBob spinoff, Kamp Koral, and an all-new animated Star Trek series.

