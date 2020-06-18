Katherine Langford stars in the fantasy epic “Cursed,” which is slated to premiere on Netflix in July. The video streaming service released a new trailer for the show, setting July 17th release date. The series comes from Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, and Langford stars in the series with Sebastian Armesto, Lily Newmark, Bella Dayne, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

The series description reads, “Based on the upcoming book of the same name, Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.”

Langford recently starred in “Knives Out,” which was an instant hit for Lionsgate when it debuted in 2019. She is expected to star in Brian Duffield’s adaptation of “Spontaneous,” which is another fantasy sci-fi project. That movie also features Piper Perabo, Chelah Horsdal, Rob Huebel, Charlie Plummer, Kaitlyn Bernard, Hayley Law, and Yvonne Orji.

Netflix released the trailer on social media on Thursday morning. The video’s YouTube description reads, “From Frank Miller and Thomas Wheeler, Cursed is a reimagining of the Arthurian legend told from the perspective of Nimue (Katherine Langford). All episodes of Cursed arrive July 17th on Netflix.”

If you’re looking for new content to stream on Netflix, a few big titles include “The Politician: Season 2” with Ben Platt, Judith Light, Bette Midler, and Gwyneth Paltrow, “The Order: Season 2,” and “The Woods.” Subscribers will also get to see “Feel the Beat,” “Girls from Ipanema,” “Disclosure,” and “Wasp Network” with Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez, Gaël Garcia Bernal, Ana De Armas, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Wagner Moura. If you’re a fan of the supernatural, don’t forget about “Dark: Season 3,” and “Warrior Nun.”

