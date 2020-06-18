Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC announced a new multi-year deal to produce and distribute an original slate of narrative scripted podcasts. Spotify will distribute the slate of new dramatic and comedic podcasts, with Warner Bros. developing and producing the projects.

According to the announcement, Spotify will have a first look at original scripted narrative DC podcasts, including new shows based on iconic DC characters. The initial slate of projects under the partnership will also tap into Warner Bros.’ broader collection of timeless titles for additional series. In addition to producing narratives based on existing characters and established franchises from across Warner Bros. and DC, the companies will also collaborate to create new programming from original intellectual property.

Peter Girardi and Robert Steele will co-develop and produce the programming in collaboration with Spotify, which will be responsible for the marketing, advertising, and distribution of the shows exclusively on its platform. Girardi — Executive Vice President of Blue Ribbon Content and of Alternative Programming at Warner Bros. Animation — will serve as the creative lead, and Steele — Senior Vice President, Business Strategy and Operations, Warner Bros. Digital Networks — will spearhead strategic business aspects of the partnership for the Studio.

“As we continue to see explosive growth in podcasting around the world, we are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. to build this slate of programming drawn from the worlds of DC and WB,” commented Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer, Spotify, who continued: “We could not be more excited to be working with Robert, Peter and the entire Warner Bros. and DC teams to deliver new exclusive stories to the more than 286 million Spotify users.”

“Warner Bros. has been synonymous with compelling and unforgettable storytelling for nearly a century, and we’re continuing to expand that legacy across all types of media platforms for our fans,” said Robert Steele and Peter Girardi, in a joint statement. “Spotify’s deep engagement with its consumers and commitment to prioritizing their podcast vertical makes them an ideal partner in this endeavor. We’re excited to bring beloved characters and franchises from DC and Warner Bros. into this new world and to use our storytelling prowess to redefine what’s possible in the scripted audio space.”

The agreement builds upon a January 2020 first-look deal WBDN announced with Rainy Day Podcasts — a new company formed by Jagged Films partners Mick Jagger & Victoria Pearman, producer Steve Bing, and Oscar-nominated writer Josh Olson, to produce a slate of original narrative podcasts.

