HBO Max announced this week that the platform has given a greenlight order for the adult animated series “10-Year-Old-Tom.” Creator, producer and writer Steve Dildarian will write and executive produce the series, and TV animation veteran Nick Weidenfeld will executive produce.

The description reads, “Tom grapples with being corrupted by the grownups around him each day just by leaving his house. Bad influences seem to lurk around every corner… litigious parents, drug dealing bus drivers and band teachers who want to sleep with his mom. If he sets up a lemonade stand, he gets sued for gross negligence. If he plays baseball, he is encouraged to “dabble with roids.” And if he visits the school nurse, he is introduced to the world of insurance fraud. The grown ups in Tom’s life all mean well, but somehow just can’t manage to lead by example.”

Kevin Reilly, chief content officer HBO Max and president TNT, TBS, and TruTV, and Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president original comedy and animation, have had a collaborative history with both Dildarian and Weidenfeld. Reilly and Makkos had a development deal with Dildarian during their tenure at Fox and during that same time Reilly created the animation studio ADHD run by Weidenfeld.

“Steve is a singular comedic voice and also a brilliant visual artist. Combined with Nick’s animation acumen, they make for a winning team. We are thrilled to bring that unique combination to HBO Max as they explore the complications and hilarity of being a child in modern America.” said Makkos.

“I’m so excited to be making this show, and couldn’t ask for better partners than HBO Max, Nick Weidenfeld and Tomorrow Studios. I can’t wait to tell these stories through the eyes of Tom, an innocent kid trying to navigate a world that seems to get crazier by the day,” said Dildarian.

“Not only is Steve insanely funny, he is one of the rare talents that can write, draw and do voices. He’s the triple threat that is the foundation of all great animated shows,” added Weidenfeld

The series will also be executive produced by Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios. ITV Studios will handle international distribution of the series.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.