Jeffrey A. Brown’s feature directorial debut “The Beach House” is releasing on AMC’s “Shudder” streaming service on July 9th. The apocalyptic sci-fi thriller “presents an alluring mix of scorching seaside imagery, claustrophobic isolation, mysterious contagion and gruesome body horror,” according to the studio, and features Liana Liberato, Noah Le Gros, Jake Weber, and Maryanne Nagel.

The description reads, “Escaping to his family’s beach house to reconnect, Emily and Randall find their off-season trip interrupted by Mitch and Jane Turner, an older couple acquainted with Randall’s estranged father. Unexpected bonds form as the couples let loose and enjoy the isolation, but it all takes an ominous turn as increasingly strange environmental phenomena begin to warp their peaceful evening. As the effects of an infection become evident, Emily struggles to make sense of the contagion before it’s too late.”

The horror-thriller has been a popular destination at film festivals, having screened at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, Chattooga Film Festival, Strasbourg European Fantastic Film Festival, and Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival. Andrew Corkin, Tyler Davidson, and Sophia Lin served as producers on the project.

If you’re a fan of the genre, you can also look for “Scare Package” on Shudder this week. A horror-comedy anthology, the directors include Emily Hagins, Chris McInroy, Hilary & Courtney Andujar, Noah Segan, Baron Vaughn, Anthony Cousins & Aaron B. Koontz. “Scare Package” stars Noah Segan, Baron Vaughn, Chase Williamson, Jocelyn DeBoer, Jeremy King, Dustin Rhodes, Zoe Graham, Hawn Tran, Kirk Johnson, Chelsey Grant, Jon Michael Simpson, and Josephine McAdam.

If you missed the “Scare Package” trailer that released earlier this summer, you can watch that video below. The collection is slated to debut on June 18th. You can set a reminder to stream the movie over the weekend, and don’t forget to catch “The Beach House” when it premieres on the service on July 9th, just after the holiday weekend.

