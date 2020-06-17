ABC confirmed the network’s 2020 premiere schedule on Wednesday afternoon. The network’s previously announced programming slate includes renewals for 20 series and two straight-to-series orders from its current crop of pilots. Those orders include David E. Kelley’s thriller “Big Sky” and the comedy “Call Your Mother” (formerly “My Village”) from Kari Lizer, as well as the revival of alternative series “Supermarket Sweep” with Leslie Jones.

The returning series include “America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31,” “American Housewife: Season 5,” “The Bachelorette: Season 16,” “The Conners: Season 3,” “Dancing with the Stars: Season 29,” “The Goldbergs: Season 8,” “The Good Doctor: Season 4,” “Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17,” “A Million Little Things: Season 3,” “The Rookie: Season 3,” “Shark Tank: Season 12,” “Station 19: Season 4,” “Stumptown: Season 2,” “20/20 Season 43, and “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2.” You can find the official description for the new series below, as detailed by ABC.

BIG SKY

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) comes “Big Sky,” a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Cast: Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

CALL YOUR MOTHER

From Kari Lizer (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”), this multicamera comedy follows an empty nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

Cast: Kyra Sedgwick as Jean Raines, Rachel Sennott as Jackie Raines, Joey Bragg as Freddie Raines, Patrick Brammall as Danny, Emma Caymares as Celia and Austin Crute as Lane.

SUPERMARKET SWEEP

ABC is bringing back the classic TV game show “Supermarket Sweep,” hosted and executive produced by Emmy® Award-nominated comedienne and actress Leslie Jones. The fast-paced and energetic series follows three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes. The original format aired on ABC from 1965-1967 and went on to become a global sensation. It was adapted in 13 international territories and, most recently, relaunched in the UK.

