Hulu released a trailer for “Palm Springs,” starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher. Max Barbakow directed the time-loop comedy, working from a script by Andy Siara.

The description reads, “When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.”

The film is produced by Andy Samberg, Becky Sloviter, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Dylan Sellers, and Chris Parker, and Gabby Revilla Lugo served as executive producer on the project. The film is produced by Limelight and Lonely Island Classics with Neon serving as the theatrical distributor.

Hulu’s big release this month was “Love, Victor,” a spinoff of the movie “Love, Simon.” Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the film’s original writers, returned to the franchise for the new show, and the first season features Michael Cimino as Victor, alongside Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, and Mason Gooding.

If you haven’t jumped into the YA romantic drama yet, the description adds, “The series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.”

Hulu released the “Palm Springs” trailer on social media on Wednesday morning, and the video’s YouTube description reads, “Ever feel like every day is the same day? #PalmSpringsMovie premieres July 10.” You might feel like you have been living the same day since the start of self-isolation, which should help you identify with the time-loop struggle.

