Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokémon Company, introduced new games, apps, and events during a Pokémon Presents video presentation. The announcements included “The Isle of Armor,” the first set of content in the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and the Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, which launches worldwide today. The DLC for “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” is available for purchase in Nintendo eShop and allows Trainers to continue their adventures in the Galar region.

“The Isle of Armor” is the first new adventure unlocked by the Expansion Passes and takes place on an island of the Galar region. Many Pokémon make this island their home, living freely amid the lush nature. The island is also home to a dojo for Pokémon battles, where players and their Pokémon will train hard to become even stronger under Mustard, the dojo’s master.

In celebration of the launch of The Isle of Armor, a special Max Raid Battle featuring the Mythical Pokémon Zeraora will be available in “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield.” The company stated that if 1M players around the world win this Max Raid Battle from June 17th through June 28th, Trainers can receive a special Shiny Zeraora. The celebration continues in “Pokémon GO,” where Galarian Farfetch’d will make an appearance and players will receive special avatar items based on the clothing they can wear during their adventures on the Isle of Armor.

The big surprise announcement this year was the new “Pokémon Snap” game for the Nintendo Switch, which is a follow up to the Nintendo 64 console version released back in 1999. This game will take Trainers on an adventure to unknown islands overflowing with natural sights such as jungles and beaches, where they can research various Pokémon in their natural habitats. They will take photos to make their very own in-game Pokémon Photodex, all while discovering new, never-before-seen Pokémon expressions and behaviors.

“Pokémon Café Mix” is a free-to-start game for Nintendo Switch systems and mobile devices. Starting today, Trainers can preload “Pokémon Café Mix” in Nintendo eShop, preorder the app in the App Store, or preregister the app on Google Play. “Pokémon Café Mix” is a unique puzzle game where players can link Pokémon icons together by swirling them around. To link icons, players will need to grab a Pokémon icon and drag it next to another icon of the same Pokémon species. Icons will be cleared after they are linked together.

The player will be the owner of a café that Pokémon visit, where they will work alongside Pokémon to prepare drinks and dishes for Pokémon customers by completing puzzles. Pokémon on the café’s staff have special Café Skills that can be used to help complete puzzles. Once a puzzle is completed, the player can serve an order to a customer. The player can increase their friendship levels with Pokémon by serving them delicious drinks and dishes. As more puzzles are completed, the café can be upgraded by getting new tools or having new areas added. New Pokémon may come visit, lured in by the different upgrades.

In collaboration with Niantic, The Pokémon Company announced that Mega-Evolved Pokémon will appear in the real world in “Pokémon GO.” Fans can look forward to experiencing a new take on Mega Evolution that takes advantage of “Pokémon GO’s” unique gameplay.

The new app “Pokémon Smile” is designed for younger children, and incorporates the world of Pokémon into the everyday task of brushing your teeth. The app is a unique new mobile experience for the Pokémon brand that makes brushing your teeth a fun activity and encourages kids to develop good brushing habits. “Pokémon Smile” is available for download beginning today at no cost in the App Store and on Google Play.

“Pokémon Smile” uses a mobile device’s camera to observe the player’s toothbrushing activity. If the player skillfully brushes their teeth, they can defeat cavity-causing bacteria depicted in the game and then catch Pokémon. The game will guide the user through the toothbrushing process, so each playthrough can help them brush all areas in their mouth.

Parents can receive notifications from “Pokémon Smile” at up to three set times per day that remind them it’s time for kids to brush their teeth. They can also set the duration of each toothbrushing session to be between one and three minutes, based on the varying needs of children of different ages. The app is filled with elements to encourage the player to continue playing the game with the intent of slowly building a habit of brushing their teeth. Players will want to keep coming back to catch over one hundred species of Pokémon in Pokémon Smile and fill out their in-app Pokédex. They can also collect fun in-app decorative headwear to display on themselves virtually as they brush their teeth.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.