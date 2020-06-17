Netflix shared a trailer for “Warrior Nun,” a new series based on a popular Manga novel. The show stars Alba Baptista, Tristán Ulloa, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, and Thekla Reuten, and is slated to premiere on Netflix on July 2nd. The first season also features Sylvia De Fanti, Emilio Sakraya, Olivia Olivia Delcán, Joaquim De Almeida, May Simón Lifschitz, Dimitri Abold, Charlotte Vega.

Inspired by the Manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around a 19 year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

Netflix shared the trailer on social media on Wednesday morning. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Caught in the middle of an ancient war between good and evil, a young girl wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers. Her search for answers brings her to The Order of the Cruciform Sword, a secret society of warrior nuns sworn to protect the world from evil. While juggling her responsibilities as the chosen one with the normal obstacles of a teenage girl, this mysterious fantasy drama is full of mystery, action, adventure, and teenage romance, proving our main character might fight in the name of good, but she’s no angel.”

Upcoming releases on Netflix include “The Politician: Season 2” with Ben Platt, Judith Light, Bette Midler, and Gwyneth Paltrow, “The Order: Season 2,” and “The Woods.” Subscribers will also get to see “Feel the Beat,” “Girls from Ipanema,” “Disclosure,” and “Wasp Network” with Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez, Gaël Garcia Bernal, Ana De Armas, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Wagner Moura. If you’re a fan of the supernatural, don’t forget about “Dark: Season 3.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.