PAX is switching things up because of the ongoing health crisis, and 2020’s PAX West and PAX Aus are joining forces to become PAX Online. The event will run from September 12th through September 20th, with support from EGX, the largest gaming event in the UK. The organization stated that PAX Online will bring fan-favorite content 24 hours a day, over 9 days, all for free.

The announcement added, “PAX Online will serve as a digital space encompassing everything fans love about PAX Aus and West’s annual bash including surprising game reveals, hands-on demos, thrilling esports tournaments, a carefully curated selection in the Indie Showcase, as well as new partnerships bringing the virtual show floor to life as ReedPOP and Penny Arcade translate their creative vision into an accessible new format.”

“PAX has always been a community first, from the attendees, panelists, exhibitors, to the incredible Enforcers who keep PAX going all year,” said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of PAX. “PAX Online brings that shared experience home, along with game reveals, exclusive hands-on experiences, the chance to hear from and speak with your favorite game developers, plus so much more. Even if we can’t all meet in Seattle or Melbourne this year, we look forward to reconnecting with our friends and welcoming everyone to our new home, PAX Online. Technically, you’re already there.”

PAX Merchandise will return to PAX Online with fresh 2020 designs for fan-favorite letterman jackets, hoodies, and pins. Pre-orders are available now on the official website with more goodies in the pipeline as the festivities officially kick-off this fall. Panel submissions are open to submit today and will close July 24th. Developers that would like to register for the PAX Online Indie Showcase can submit now until July 17th.

The organization also stated that platforms for watching and participating will be shared in the coming weeks.

