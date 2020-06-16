A24 set a release date for the horror-thriller “Saint Maud,” which is now slated to hit theaters on July 17th. Rose Glass wrote and directed the film for the studio, and the movie stars Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, Lilly Frazer, Lily Knight, Marcus Hutton, Turlough Convery, and Rosie Sansom.

The description reads, “The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.”

“Saint Maud” is taking the weekend previously occupied by Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Tenet.” That film was the first big release planned for theaters since the start of the health crisis, but Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged” jumped ahead with a July 1st release date. Since then, Warner Bros. Pictures delayed several projects, including “Tenet,” “Wonder Woman: 1984,” “Matrix 4,” and “Godzilla vs Kong.” “Tenet” was moved to July 31st, and Christopher Nolan’s “Inception” will return to theaters that weekend to celebrate the movie’s 10th Anniversary. “Tenet” stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

A24 also has “The Green Knight” on standby. The film’s release was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis, and the project was originally slated to release back in March. David Lowery wrote and directed the fantasy-horror movie, which features Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, and Sean Harris. The film tells the story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

If you missed the trailer that A24 released for “Saint Maud” earlier this year, you can watch that video to get a quick preview of the horror-thriller.

New releases are just around the corner, though some areas will most likely still be under social distancing guidelines because of the health crisis. You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and follow the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

