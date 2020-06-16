Anker’s new PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock offers a solution to almost every input imaginable in a USB-C docking station. The new dock features dual-display connectivity with Thunderbolt and HDMI ports and allowing users to connect two external monitors at the same time. The dock also provides Power Delivery pass-through computer charging, delivering up to 85W of power while in use.

“We are excited to work with the tech leaders at Intel to combine Anker’s fast-charging technology with the highly-efficient connectivity of Thunderbolt 3,” said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. “We hope that artists, content creators, and other users who need a multitude of hardware tools available to them at once will find our PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock to be exactly what they need.”

“We are happy to have Anker bring Thunderbolt 3 to the PowerExpand line,” said Jason Ziller, General Manager of the Client Connectivity Division at Intel. “This upgrade to Anker’s productivity series will allow users to get more out of a single computer port than ever before.”

A few of the standout features in the PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock include 85W of power for charging laptops and high-end tablets, as well as offering 18W Power Delivery for charging phones. You can run your dual displays at 60Hz, and the dock is compatible with Mac and Windows laptops that feature a Thunderbolt 3 port. It even has SD card support.

The port list includes an SD Card Slot, microSD Card Slot, Audio In & Out, USB-C Port (4.5W, 10Gbps), USB-A Port, USB-C Port (18W, 10Gbps), Thunderbolt 3 Port (15W, 40 Gbps), Thunderbolt 3 Port (85W, 40 Gbps), 3 USB-A Ports (4.5W, 5 Gbps), a 4K HDMI Port, and a Gigabit Ethernet Port.

All of this innovation and compatibility isn’t cheap, but the Dock’s $299 price tag is comparable to other docks on the market. Anker is one of the best brands in the business when looking for third-party charging and cable solutions for Apple, Android, PC, and Mac devices, and you can find the model right here on Amazon.

