NBC confirmed that the network renewed the popular mystery-thriller “Manifest” for a third season. The cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long.

According to NBC, the current season of “Manifest” averaged a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.7M viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens. The show’s January season premiere grew to a 3.7 in 18-49 and 13.4M viewers with digital and linear delayed viewing recorded to date. The show has been a consistent hit for NBC, and “Manifest” improved its Monday timeslot by 88% in 18-49 rating versus NBC’s regular-program season average in the timeslot prior to the show’s debut.

The series’ official description reads, “After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. Now, faced with the impossible, the passengers’ dreams of a second chance at life evaporate as they encounter the imminent danger surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained. With the stakes higher than ever, the passengers of Flight 828 will embark on an unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart and destiny.”

Jeff Rake, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, and Len Goldstein are executive producers on the series, and “Manifest” is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment, and Jeff Rake Productions.

Earlier this week, USA Network announced a Season 4 order for the series “The Sinner.” Bill Pullman will return to reprise his role as Detective Harry Ambrose in the new season, so fans should be excited to see the new episodes. At the helm, Derek Simonds will return as showrunner and executive producer, alongside executive producers Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, and Charlie Gogolak.

