SYFY confirmed several new original projects for its late-night adult animation block. The show “Devil May Care” is expanding on the network, while “Chronicles of Frank,” “The Black Hole,” and “The Pole” have pilot orders.

“Devil May Care” is TZGZ’s second internally developed pilot greenlit to series, and the network ordered 7-episodes. For the series, the Devil (Alan Tudyk) hires a social media coordinator (Asif Ali) to rebrand Hell as the ultimate place to live, and the two form an unlikely friendship. Recurring roles are played by Fred Tatasciore, Pamela Adlon, and Stephanie Beatriz. The series was created and executive produced by Douglas Goldstein, and the 15-minute series is developed and executive produced by Amanda Miller. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina from Titmouse are also executive producers on the project.

The series “Chronicles of Frank” follows an overzealous squirrel that kidnaps an exterminator from the Bronx and transports him to a magical realm where he must conquer the forces of evil and possibly win back his girlfriend. Ordered for a 15-minute pilot, the series is created and executive produced by Chris Osbrink with ShadowMachine executive producers Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley.

In a galaxy far, far away there’s an epic war of the worlds where countless alien species will fight to the death – and “The Black Hole” is about a dive bar where they drink. Picked up for a 15-minute pilot, the show is written and executive produced by Dino Stamatopoulos and Michael Waldron. Paul Young, James A Fino, Duke Johnson, and Nick Weidenfeld also executive produce.

“The Pole” is a twisted comedy about the struggle for power on the North Pole. The show has been ordered for a 15-minute pilot, and was created and executive produced by Matthew Bass and Theodore Bressman. Mark Gordon also executive produces, as well as Frank Saperstein and Jay Surridge from Yeti Farm Creative.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.