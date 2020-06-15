The official trailer for “The Order: Season 2” is out, reminding fans that the new episodes will be available on June 18th. The supernatural series features Jake Manley, Kayla Heller, Sarah Grey, Adam DiMarco, Katharine Isabelle, and Louriza Tronco, and you can get a look at the new season in the trailer below.

The official description or Season 2 reads, “In season two of The Order, the lines between good and evil are more obscure than ever. The Knights struggle to regain their memories stolen from them by The Order and they crave retribution. But vengeance is hard to plan when you’re also fighting murderous magicians, strange cults and life-threatening demons. Does anyone even go to class anymore?”

If you’re new to the show, it’s part supernatural-thriller and part drama series. The show’s official description adds, “The series description reads, “At Belgrave University, college freshman Jack Morton joins a fabled secret society where he’s thrust into a dangerous game of life or death. As Jack goes deeper, he uncovers dark family secrets and an underground battle between werewolves and the magical dark arts. In season two, the lines between good and evil are more obscure than ever. The Knights struggle to regain their memories stolen from them by The Order, and they crave retribution. But vengeance is hard to plan when you’re also fighting murderous magicians, strange cults and life-threatening demons. Does anyone even go to class anymore?”

Netflix shared the Season 2 trailer on Netflix on Monday afternoon. Upcoming releases on Netflix include “The Politician: Season 2” with Ben Platt, Judith Light, Bette Midler, and Gwyneth Paltrow, and “The Woods.” Subscribers will also get to see “Feel the Beat,” “Girls from Ipanema,” “Disclosure,” and “Wasp Network” with Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez, Gaël Garcia Bernal, Ana De Armas, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Wagner Moura. If you’re a fan of the supernatural, don’t forget about “Dark: Season 3.”

