The USA Network confirmed that “The Sinner” will be returning for a fourth season, and that two new series are joining the schedule. Both of the new shows have working titles at the moment, going by “Instant Family” and “The Rev.”

“Instant Family” is a 6-episode, half-hour series produced by Line By Line Media, Inc. and executive produced by Justin Tucker, Sam Sarkoob, and Bob Unger.

The official description reads, “Nicole Walters is a type-A, energetic, jet-setting entrepreneur, and Josh Walters is her quirky and devoted husband and lawyer. Nicole and Josh had only been married a few years when their whole lives changed — they decided to open their home and hearts to three sisters living on the streets. Suddenly, they became brand new parents and were an “instant family”. Helping them navigate the wild world of parenting (and bringing the laughs) is Nicole’s best friend and “manny,” Eddie. The high-energy series focuses on the importance of balancing work and family, laughter and love… and demonstrates how the greatest things in life can come together in an instant.”

“The Rev” is an 8-episode, half-hour series produced by This is Just a Test LLC, with Aengus James, Colin Miller, and Jen McClure-Metz executive producing.

The series description adds, “In this hilarious, melodic and inspirational new series, there’s never a dull moment in the world of larger-than-life Pastor Richard Hartley. When he isn’t preaching and inspiring his congregation at his Long Island, NY church, he’s dealing with his rambunctious and loving family… all while utilizing his musical skills to make the church’s choir top notch. Having spent years travelling the globe working with incredible choirs and A-list musicians, Richard is now focused on his hometown choir and, with the help of his wife Stacey, trying to get his millennial children, Judea and Jordan, out of the house so that they can build their own dreams.”

In Season 3 of “The Sinner,” the story followed Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

