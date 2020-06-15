HBO Max started teasing the third season of “Search Party,” which is making its debut on the streaming service later this month. Not only is the show moving to HBO Max for its third season, but it was given a two-season renewal on the platform. The dark comedy follows a group of privileged, self-absorbed twenty-somethings covering up a murder. The show stars Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, Brandon Micheal Hall, John Early, and John Reynolds.

According to the network’s announcement, the third season finds the gang swept up in the trial of the century after Dory and Drew are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator. As Elliott and Portia grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight as notorious public figures. As Dory’s sanity begins to fracture, it becomes increasingly clear that they may not have brunch together for quite some time.”

“Search Party” is executive-produced by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter and Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.

To celebrate Pride Month, HBO is launching its first-ever digital Pride on the Human By Orientation site, which will provide a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies to gather, recharge, and spread joy — celebrating their queerest, proudest selves. Daily virtual events start on June 18th and run through June 28th. Programming includes musical headliners, drag brunch, underground DJ sets, queer comedy night and more — all free to attend.

HBO’s Pride 2020 festivities kick off this Thursday night with Por Detroit x Ostbahnhof, two of LA’s most notorious warehouse parties coming together to show off the city’s diverse and colorful community. Leading into the weekend on Friday, June 19th, Todrick Hall will present a special live musical performance celebrating Juneteenth.

“I am very excited to perform a one-of-a-kind set that not only celebrates Pride, but also lands on this hallowed day in the black community,” said Hall. “Especially now, it’s so important for black queer artists to have our voices heard. I’m so thankful to HBO for this platform.”

