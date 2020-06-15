Netflix announced on Monday that “Blood & Water” is returning for a second season. The video streaming service also confirmed that Khosi Ngema, Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane, Gail Mabalane, Cindy Mahlangu, Thabang Molaba, Arno Greeff and Dillon Windvogel are all expected to return for Season 2.

The follow-up season’s description reads, “In the second season, we will seePuleng and Fikile deal with the consequences of their explosive confrontation as more mystery and drama unfolds.”

Showrunner and Director Nosipho Dumisa commented on the renewal, adding, “Blood & Water’s success is a testament to the hard work put in by the entire team towards expanding the African narrative in a new and exciting direction. It’s a privilege and a blessing to return to our beloved characters, as we delve further into the greater mystery and scandals of their world. Parkhurst is about to get really messy.”

Dorothy Ghettuba who leads African Original Series at Netflix added, “We are thrilled at the joy and excitement Blood & Water has brought to our viewers around the world. We know our viewers were left with questions and those answers await them in the second season of Blood & Water. We’re even more delighted to share our continued commitment to showcase only the best-in-class young adult stories that reflect more young people’s lives on screen, especially now in June as South Africa observes Youth Month.”

Gambit Films will return as the production team behind season 2, Executive Producer Bradley Joshua adds ‘We are humbled and extremely pleased that Season 1 has had the success that it has and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back for an even more exciting Season 2’

Upcoming releases on Netflix include “The Politician: Season 2,” “The Woods,” “The Order: Season 2,” “Feel the Beat,” “Girls from Ipanema,” “Disclosure,” “Wasp Network,” and “Dark: Season 3.”

