Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician” is returning for Season 2 this month and Netflix released a first look trailer for the new episodes. The show, which was created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, is slated to return to Netflix on June 19th. The series’ second season feature Ben Platt, Judith Light, Bette Midler, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The show’s Season 2 description reads, “Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton – who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency – must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple. Meanwhile, his mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he’s hoping to accomplish. But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters.”

Netflix released the Season 2 trailer on social media, and the video’s description adds, “Gloves off, claws out. Get ready for the spiciest and most iconic election battle in NYC history. The Politician returns June 19.” If you missed the trailer that Netflix released on Monday morning, you can check out that video below. A few other call-outs coming to Netflix this month include “The Woods,” “The Order: Season 2,” “Feel the Beat,” “Girls from Ipanema,” “Disclosure,” “Wasp Network,” and “Dark: Season 3.” You’ll have plenty to stream over the next few weeks on Netflix, which is a good start, since network TV is pushing the reality format for the next few months.

