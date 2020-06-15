The next installment in the long-running “Sniper” franchise is coming to digital platforms this weekend. Directed by Kaare Andrews, working from a script by Oliver Thompson, “Sniper: Assassin’s End” stars Chad Michael Collins, Sayaka Akimoto, and Tom Berenger. The movie will be available on Blu-ray and digital on June 16th.

The official description reads, “Special Ops sniper Brandon Beckett (Chad Michael Collins, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) is set up as the primary suspect for the murder of a foreign dignitary on the eve of signing a high-profile trade agreement with the United States. Narrowly escaping death, Beckett realizes that there may be a dark operative working within the government, and partners with the only person whom he can trust: his father, legendary sniper Sgt. Thomas Beckett (Golden Globe-winner1 Tom Berenger). Both Becketts are on the run from the CIA, Russian mercenaries and Lady Death, a Yakuza-trained assassin (Japanese actress and singer Sayaka Akimoto in her Hollywood film debut) with sniper skills that rival both legendary sharpshooters. “

You can order the digital version right here on iTunes and have it ready for release day. If you would rather get the Blu-ray or DVD version, you can find those right here on Amazon.

Sony Pictures also stated that all eight films in the franchise are coming to DVD as part of The Ultimate Sniper Collection, which is launching at Walmart on June 16th.

The original “Sniper” released in 1993 and starred Tom Berenger, Billy Zane, J.T. Walsh, and Aden Young. The film opened in second-place, behind Disney’s “Aladdin,” but still made over $5.7M during its domestic debut. The movie went on to make almost $19M during its theatrical run.

The studio released a trailer for the film to get fans excited for the release. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Three words: High. Octane. Action.”

